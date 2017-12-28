Syrian army, allies make new territorial advances in Idlib

Syrian government forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, have made fresh territorial gains against terrorists from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri group, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib.

The media bureau of Syria’s Operations Command announced in a statement released on Thursday that Syrian army units and their allies had established full control over Abu Dali village following fierce clashes with the foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants and inflicting heavy losses on their ranks.

Syrian government troops and allied fighters also engaged Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists in Dajaj village in Ma'arrat al-Nu'man district, killing and injuring scores of the extremists.

On December 26, Syrian soldiers and fighters from allied popular defense groups managed to retake Tell Aswad area as well as a military base near Musheirifa village, which lies southeast of Idlib.

The operations left many Jabhat Fateh al-Sham militants dead or injured, and their fortifications destroyed. Syrian army bomb disposal units also dismantled tens of landmines and hidden explosive devices in the liberated areas.

The Syrian army also targeted the positions of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Idlib, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists’ ranks and military equipment in the villages of Tell Mardikh and Abu Dali, in addition to Saraqib city.