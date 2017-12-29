NASA planning the first interstellar mission, a trip to the Alpha Centauri system

Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are making preliminary plans for an interstellar mission, the agency's first.

The team wants to send a probe to look for signs of life on the exoplanets surrounding Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to Earth, UPI wrote.

According to New Scientist, which first revealed the news, the proposed launch is set for 2069 — a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

With a 44-year-long flight, the probe wouldn't reach its target until the next century.

Anthony Freeman, a researcher at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said, "It's very nebulous.”

Freeman said the mission's planning is in the earliest stages, but scientists aren't without ideas — and a few specifics.

Scientists are working on the kinds of technology that would allow a probe to travel at 10 percent of the speed of light.

Researchers are considering laser-powered probes, as well as nuclear propulsion, sail power and thrust derived from collisions between antimatter and matter.

Even at 10 percent of the speed of light, it would still take nearly a half-century to reach the star system, which lies 4.37 light years from our solar system. That leaves plenty of time for problems to arise.

Should the mission come to fruition, adaptability will be key.

Freeman said, "We don't know whether the mission objectives will be stable.

"We would find out a lot while the spacecraft is in route, which will change the questions that we need to answer before it arrives at its destination.

“All this makes it hard to pin down exactly what the mission concept should look like — hence my comment that it is nebulous."

Alpha Centauri is a three-star system. Astronomers have discovered three exoplanets in the system, including a rocky planet in the habitable zone.

Researchers believe there are likely several more undiscovered exoplanets in the habitable zone.