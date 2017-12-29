Rising Chinese interest rates check big-city house price gains

House prices stopped rising in major Chinese cities in December as a scarcity of cheap mortgage deals choked sales.

The FTCR China Real Estate Index fell to 43.5, its lowest level since January, as sales activity across all city tiers slowed further, ft.com reported

Although prices continued to rise in second- and third-tier cities, developers in China’s biggest markets, where the gains have been most intense during this most recent cycle, said that prices had stopped rising in December, the first time they had done so since July 2014.

This is not to say that prices are falling outright; 77.8 percent of developers in these cities said that prices were unchanged relative to the previous month.

Nonetheless, the Chinese housing market’s woes look set to continue as the government tries to make good on its pledge to stamp out the speculative impulses that have driven heady price gains across the country during the past two years.

Although the number of developers reporting the availability of discounted mortgage rates ticked up in December, more than 90 percent said first-time buyers were having to pay at or above the benchmark, signaling that credit remains historically tight.

Although developers expect sales to fall again at the start of 2018, prices are expected to remain supported by a widespread belief among consumers that prices will continue to rise in the coming months.