Iraq rejects Arab league's accusations against Iran, Hezbollah

Iraq has, again, showed reluctance to share the Arab League’s condemnation of what the organization describes as “Iranian interventions” in regional states’ affairs, and also refused to recognize Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Iraq’s representative to the Arab Parliament, an Arab League body, voiced his reservation on a draft resolution to that end which condemned “Iranian interventions” in regional countries, while refusing to brand Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist group, reported Iraqi News, Mehr News Agency wrote.

An opening speech by the council’s chairman, Meshaal bin Fahm al-Salami, accused Iran of “stoking sectarian conflicts in the region” and “arming and financing militants and terrorist groups at Arab countries” including in Yemen and Bahrain.

Iraq had taken a similar stance in November, when the Arab League adopted a resolution condemning Iran for the same accusations and categorizing Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.

Arab League is widely under the influence of Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.