RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0804 GMT December 29, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207111
Published: 1046 GMT December 29, 2017

Egypt attack: Gunman attacks church near Cairo

Egypt attack: Gunman attacks church near Cairo
BBC

At least four people were killed in a gun attack on a church in Helwan, south of Cairo, reports say.

Two of the victims were said to be police officers, BBC reported.

Security forces at the Mar Mina church shot dead one gunman but it was unclear if a second gunman had escaped.

The attack comes ahead of New Year celebrations and the Coptic Christmas on January 7. Earlier this week security services published plans to protect the festivities.

They included the deployment of rapid reaction forces and jamming equipment.

Egypt's Christian minority makes up around 10 percent of its population.

Most of them belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church.

   
KeyWords
Egypt
attack
Guman
church
Cairo
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/6769 sec