Egypt attack: Gunman attacks church near Cairo

At least four people were killed in a gun attack on a church in Helwan, south of Cairo, reports say.

Two of the victims were said to be police officers, BBC reported.

Security forces at the Mar Mina church shot dead one gunman but it was unclear if a second gunman had escaped.

The attack comes ahead of New Year celebrations and the Coptic Christmas on January 7. Earlier this week security services published plans to protect the festivities.

They included the deployment of rapid reaction forces and jamming equipment.

Egypt's Christian minority makes up around 10 percent of its population.

Most of them belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church.