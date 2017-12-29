RSS
0232 GMT December 29, 2017

Foreign tourists visiting Yazd up 34% in nine months

Foreign tourists visiting Yazd up 34% in nine months

The number of foreign tourists visiting Yazd Province increased by 34 percent in the nine months to December 21, said an official.

Acting Director of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization's Tourism Department Mohammadreza Nassiri told IRNA that 96,000 tourists visited Yazd during March 21-December 21 this year compared to 73,000 in the same period last year.

He noted that the majority of the tourists were from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China and the Netherlands.

Nassiri said that the registration of the city of Yazd on the world Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) this year certainly played a major role in attracting more foreign tourists.

It is expected the number of foreign tourists visiting the city in the current Iranian calendar year – ending March 20 – will hit 140,000 and register a 20 percent growth compared to that of its preceding year.

UNESCO registered Yazd on the World Heritage List during its 41st session on July 2-12 in Krakow, Poland.

   
