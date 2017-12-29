Ronaldo beats Hamilton, Federer to Best European Sportsperson award

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo saw off competition from Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer to be named Best European Sportsperson 2017.

It has been another productive year for the Portuguese forward on the trophy trail, with La Liga and Champions League crowns collected with Real, goal.com reported.

Ronaldo has also landed another FIFA Best Award and the fifth Ballon d’Or of an illustrious career.

The poll to determine the Best European Sportsperson of the year includes votes from 26 news providers across the globe.

Since 1958, the prize has been awarded by the Polish PAP agency.

They have seen Ronaldo emerge victorious for 2017, with some serious competition fended off in order to take the crown.

The Madrid talisman received 159 points, edging him ahead of racing driver Hamilton (143) and tennis Federer (124) and Rafael Nadal (113).

Hamilton claimed a fourth Formula One World Championship in 2017, while Federer and Nadal rolled back the years on the tennis court to share all four Grand Slam titles.

More trophies

Ronaldo also won the Best Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards.

In a fitting conclusion to the 12th Dubai International Sports Conference (DISC) the prestigious and highly anticipated Dubai Globe Soccer Awards was staged on the Thursday.

The award recognizes the best performances of the season from players, coaches and administrators of the sport.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo retained the gong, winning for the fourth time overall following a stellar 2017.

"It is a special moment and I am very happy to receive this award," said Ronaldo, whose agent Jorge Mendes was named Best Agent of the Year.

"I would like to thank the coach, my teammates and Real Madrid. Thanks to the people that voted for me and do the same next year."

Asked if he had enough room for his trophies, Ronaldo added, "Don't worry I have a lot of space."

Madrid swept the board at the Globe Soccer Awards, named the Best Club of the Year, while Zinedine Zidane claimed Best Coach.

"I want to say thank you, here I am representing the club and its president," said the Frenchman.

"It's an honor for me and the club.

"Receiving this award means that things are working well.

"Thanks also to the president and to Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity [to coach the team]. All the players are incredible and I congratulate all of them.

"This is for them, not for me. Thanks also to all the coaches. I have won many things, but this job is very difficult.

"Lastly, and most importantly, I dedicate this to my mother."