US-led coalition admits to killing 817 civilians in Iraq, Syria airstrikes

The US-led coalition said its airstrikes in Iraq and Syria have killed at least 817 civilians since 2014.

The Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) stated the civilians were "unintentionally killed" and that nearly 700 reports remain open at this time, The Independent reported.

Experts have said the real number of civilian deaths could far exceed the military figures.

According to a New York Times report about civilian casualties in November, "in the effort to expel Daesh from Iraq and Syria, the coalition has conducted more than 27,500 strikes to date, deploying everything from Vietnam-era B-52 bombers to modern Predator drones."

Major Shane Huff, a spokesman for the US Central Command, told the newspaper that it is "one of the most precise air campaigns in military history."

However, there is still an imprecise count of civilian deaths in the conflict.

In November alone, 695 open reports of possible civilian casualties from air or artillery strikes were carried over from previous months and CJFT-OIR received nine new reports.

From August 2014 to November 2017, "the total number of reports of possible civilian casualties was 1,799. The total number of credible reports of civilian casualties during this time period was 208," according to the task force's latest release.

The task force command did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what metrics were used to determine "credible" reports versus those that were deemed "non-credible".

The Iraqi government "declared the liberation of former Daesh-controlled areas" on December 10, the CJTF-OIR said in a press release.

According to the command, Daesh "is still attempting to reestablish regional networks and remains a regional and global threat" in part because of its ability to "organize or inspire" violent acts around the world.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. Such air raids began in Iraq in August of the same year.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.