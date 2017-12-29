Hazard rejects Chelsea contract extension, claims his father

Eden Hazard’s father claimed the forward has rejected a contract extension at Chelsea but said there has been no contact with Real Madrid.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for some time and has professed his admiration in the past for Zinedine Zidane, saying last month that it would be a "dream" to play under the Real Madrid boss, Sky Sports reported.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the 26-year-old was stalling on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and Thierry Hazard claimed his son has rejected the chance to extend his contract, which runs until 2020, as speculation persists over a potential transfer to the European champion.

"What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension," Thierry Hazard told Le Soir.

"This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of Real, whom he could see himself playing for.

"But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future."

The former Lille winger has scored eight times for Antonio Conte's side this season, assisting a further eight times across all competitions.

Chelsea is third in the Premier League after 20 games, 16 points adrift of league leader Manchester City but just one point behind second-placed Manchester United.