Arsene Wenger told SFR Sport he hopes his successor as Arsenal manager will stay true "to the values that are dear to the club."

Wenger, in charge at Arsenal since 1996, equaled Sir Alex Ferguson's record of 810 Premier League matches in charge with his side's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday, and could better that mark considerably over the remaining 18 months of his contract, and potentially beyond, ESPN reported.

The former Monaco boss has been credited with bringing in a number of changes to players' diets and training regimes that changed the drinking culture of British football and led to the development of the scientific approach to the game used by Premier League sides.

About to embark on his 22nd year at the club, Wenger described the legacy he hopes to leave behind when he eventually does depart the Emirates, and laid out the blueprint for the man who follows him.

"I think a coach has three influences possible in his life," he said.

"On the results, the style of play, the technical touch, the technical trace he leaves. After that, there's also the push he gives to the structure and style of the club. And thirdly, on how individual players lead their lives.

"I think I would like people to say that I have tried to be influential in the three areas, but above all that I did it while respecting the values that are dear to me, and that are dear to the club too.

"That's why there is a kind of harmony between us, and I hope that the next manager will find a club that's in good health, and that he'll be faithful to the values that are dear to the club."