Jahangiri: Iran welcomes foreign investment in production sector

First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri voiced Iran's support for foreign investments and those who are willing to contribute to production in Iran.

According to Fars News Agency, Jahangiri told a gathering in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province on Thursday, "The current administration welcomes and supports investors and foreign investing directly contributing to domestic production in Iran."

He said that the Iranian government also supports foreign investors who finance production projects in Iran.

In November, scores of Italian investors and economic officials voiced willingness to further expand their presence in Iranian projects once all banking obstacles are removed.

At a business forum in Rome to introduce economic and investment opportunities in Iran which was attended by scores of Italian entrepreneurs and investors, as well as a number of political and economic officials from both countries, the Italian side expressed readiness for stronger presence and massive investment in Iran.

The participants in the forum underlined that banking obstacles and other restrictions is the main hindrance to developing economic relations between the two countries, noting that economic and industrial cooperation between Tehran and Rome would begin first with financial and banking cooperation.

"We will make every effort within the framework of the Iran nuclear deal to remove financial obstacles for Italian companies which are interested in investing in Iran," Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister Benedetto Della Vedova told the forum.

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group), Mohammad Saeedi, also extended invitation to Italian investors to participate in Iran's maritime transportation projects.

He stated that Iran's economy is the second best in the Middle East, with a GPD of $412 billion in 2016.