Pakistani traders desire enhanced ties with Iran

Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) said that the government should reduce Regulatory Duty (RD) on Iranian products to enhance trade ties with Iran.

Arif Yousuf Jeewa said that Iranian tiles and other products are high in standards and should be promoted in Pakistan, pakobserver.net reported.

"The quality of Iranian tile and ceramic is very good, we have checked it carefully and found it according to all international levels," he said.

He added that Iran's Commercial Attaché in Pakistan Morad Nemati Zargaran accompanied by a delegation of tile manufacturers on a visit to the ABAD office to discuss prospects of enhanced Iran-Pakistan trade ties.

He said that an MoU was also signed with Iranian exporters to this end.

"We will approach the government of Pakistan to reduce Regulatory Duty (RD) on the Iran title, instead of importing tiles from Europe we would like to import tiles from Iran which is our immediate neighbor," said Yousuf Jeewa.

"We would like to use the product of our brotherly Islamic state not only because Iran is our neighbor but the quality of the Iranian products is very high, being businessmen we prefer high quality products to satisfy our buyers," he added.

He said that the price of Iranian tile is reasonable but we want the government to reduce duties on all Iranian products to enhance trade with Iran.

"We are very hopeful to get a positive response from the government in this regard. We have also agreed with Nemati that we will hold a joint meeting with Pakistan's commerce minister to have better trade ties with Iran," said the Pakistani trade activist.