Dozens killed as evacuations completed from Syria enclave

Intense fighting killed dozens of people on the edge of the last Syrian province entirely outside government control as aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from another terrorist-held area on Friday.

Syrian forces backed by Russian warplanes took on mostly terrorists in an area straddling the border between Idlib and Hama Provinces, sparking clashes that left 66 people dead, AFP reported.

The latest fighting, which could signal the start of a major offensive to wrest Idlib Province back from militants dominated by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, escalated on Thursday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 66 people have been killed since then and the clashes, centered around an area called Al-Tamana, continued on Friday.

The intensifying fighting in the area appeared to signal the start of a government offensive in Idlib Province.

Daesh terrorist group, which proclaimed a caliphate over swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has now lost almost all the land it once controlled.

But other terrorist groups still control pockets scattered across Syria, the largest one being Idlib Province, which borders Turkey.

Another is Eastern Ghouta, a small enclave east of the capital Damascus, which is controlled mostly by rebels from the Jaish al-Islam group and where around 400,000 residents still live.

The humanitarian situation there has deteriorated sharply in recent months and on Friday aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations of the most critical cases.

The last 13 in a group of 29 priority patients were evacuated during the night of Thursday to Friday, a health official in Eastern Ghouta said.

They were deemed among the most pressing cases on a list of around 500 people the United Nations said last month could die without urgent treatment outside the enclave, which has been besieged for four years.

A crowd of residents gathered at night around the ambulances to see their relatives and neighbors one last time.

According to the Observatory, the patients were evacuated as part of a deal that saw the terrorists who control Eastern Ghouta release hostages and prisoners.

There were also 29 of them, including workers who were detained earlier this year and Syrian forces captured by terrorists in the area, in some cases years ago.