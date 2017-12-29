RSS
News ID: 207131
Published: 0331 GMT December 29, 2017

'Empty View' achieves Asians on Film nomination

Iranian animation 'Empty View', directed by Ali Zare'-Qanatnoee, was nominated for best animation award at the Asians on Film (AOF) festival in the US.

'Empty View' narrates a mother's long wait for her son to return from the war, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

Other nominees for the best animation are 'Kai' (Eiris Lu), 'Karma' (Zhaoyu Zhou), 'Mother's Touch' (Jane Yeon and Audris Park) and 'SOS' (Denver Jackson).

Launched in 2010, Asians on Film began as a way to promote Asian American minorities in Hollywood and break down stereotypes and create more representation in film and TV.

Asians on Film is devoted to arts and entertainment with a primary focus on providing recognition to the talent of Asian/Pacific Islanders who are minorities in the film industry either as talents, filmmakers and/or those who work in other aspects of filmmaking.

The festival is to be held in Los Angeles, the US on Jan. 26-27.

   
Asians on Film
nomination
'Empty View'
 
