Iran to receive 11th plane following JCPOA

A senior Iranian aviation official announced that two other ATR 72-600 for the national flag-carrier, Iran Air, have received license to register and conduct flights.

According to Fars News Agency, Head of Public Relations office of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Reza Jafarzadeh further said, "With these two passenger carriers joining the fleet, the number of the newly bought airplanes of Iran Air, Iran's national flag-carrier becomes eight ATR 72-600 planes and three Airbuses."

In April, Iran signed a deal to purchase 20 ATR 72-600 with ATR as a third aircraft manufacturer after having signed lucrative deals with Airbus and Boeing following the implementation of the nuclear deal in January 2016.

The first package, which included four out of the twenty purchased ATR aircraft, landed in Tehran on May 17, followed by two more on September 29.

The ATR 72-600 has a range of 1,500km and a seating capacity of 70.