Iran condemns deadly terror attack in Kabul

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a suicide attack on a cultural center in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul that killed tens of people on Thursday.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi offered condolences to the Afghan government, nation and families of victims of the fatal terrorist attack that targeted Kabul’s Tebyan center earlier in the day.

Attacking the cultural and media centers or the intellectuals that discredit extremist and violent ideologies reveal the depth of aversion that masterminds and perpetrators of terrorist activities have to freedom of speech, knowledge, wisdom and unity in Afghanistan, he deplored, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The explosion that tore through a cramped basement conference room killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 80 and there were hours of confusion as victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to Reuters, hours after the explosion that tore through the cultural center in the Afghan capital, desperate families were still searching for news, as burned bodies were brought in and wards at the nearby Istiqlal hospital filled up.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terrorist group. According to some witnesses, the bomber in Thursday’s attack was a 10-year-old boy.

At the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, in a large house down a lane in a area of the city which also houses the Afghan Voice news agency, the windows are shattered and the floor is still stained with blood.

The Iranian spokesman also lashed out at bigoted ill-wishers and promoters of hatred for seeking regional chaos and bloodshed in the wake of their recent heavy defeats.