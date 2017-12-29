Democrats rebuke Trump after global warming tweet

Democratic lawmakers have rebuked US President Donald Trump after he tweeted that northeastern American states could use some "global warming" to help recover from cold temperatures, with one congresswoman saying Trump is “tweeting like a child who hates science class.”

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump tweeted on Thursday evening. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

A number of Democratic lawmakers, including Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY) and Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), condemned Trump’s statement. Rice accused the president of tweeting "like a child."

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) tweeted that America has a "moral obligation" to combat climate change.

Senators Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) also weighed in. Harris urged the local governments to confront climate issues because the Trump administration won't, while Whitehouse requested Trump to read a report on climate change written by his own administration.

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu tweeted that either the president “doesn't understand the science behind climate change, or he is intentionally misleading the American people.”

Virginia Representative Don Beyer (D) said Trump made a big mistake when referred to the amount Washington would pay under the Paris agreement as "trillions" of dollars. He also said Trump does not understand the climate deal.

Leading American political analyst and philosopher Noam Chomsky has also said that the Trump administration is profoundly endangering the earth.

In a recent interview with Democracy Now!, Chomsky repeated the remarks he made in November last year about Trump’s Republican Party, calling it the most “dangerous organization in human history.”

Chomsky said the Trump administration had shown a total disregard for the future of the earth and is determined to dismantle the system in place to tackle climate change.

He said the administration is “systematically” undermining governmental institutions, such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, for the sake of “profits and power.”

In a previous interview with Democracy Now!, Chomsky had called the possibility of a nuclear war and global warming the greatest threats to mankind’s existence.