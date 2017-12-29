Climate change deniers trying to distract Americans: Analyst

Guy McPherson of Freeing Humanity and Earth says US President Donald Trump’s recent tweet that the country could use some “global warming” due to record cold temperatures is a clear indication that he lacks knowledge about climate change and how it occurs or he is trying to "distract the masses" from important events of the day.

In a Friday interview with Press TV, McPherson said the record cold temperatures seen these days on the eastern seaboard are not surprising.

“Global warming at a planetary level causes some places, at least in the short term, to be cold, even colder than expected. What we see is the manifestation of the polar vortex… which is causing arctic air to be pushed down along the eastern seaboard of the United Sates," he said.

McPherson said he does not believe Trump is as ignorant as his tweets might suggest but that Trump and those “pulling the strings of empire” want to “distract the masses” from the significant and important events of the day with such ignorant tweets.

McPherson emphasized the recent wave of cold weather in the US is actually “further evidence of climate change.”

President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to note the record-breaking cold weather currently slamming much of the eastern US, saying the country could use some “global warming” during the cold snap.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

Trump has labeled climate change a "hoax," defying widening international support for the Paris Climate Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

He has argued that the concept of global warming has been “created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

Trump had vowed during the election campaign to cancel the Paris Agreement within 100 days of becoming president in order to bolster US oil and coal companies, which bankrolled his campaign.