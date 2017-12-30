RSS
0803 GMT December 30, 2017

Terrorists bused out of southwestern countryside of Damascus to Idlib (Video)

Terrorists bused out of southwestern countryside of Damascus to Idlib (Video)

A group of Nusra Front terrorists have been bussed out of two villages in the southwestern countryside of Damascus under an evacuation deal with the Syrian government. The terrorists were forced to leave the area after the Syrian army made significant gains near the Syrian capital. Our correspondent Mohamad Ali has the details, presstv.com reported.

PRESSTV
KeyWords
Nusra
Damascus
Idib
Syria
 
