Terrorists bused out of southwestern countryside of Damascus to Idlib (Video)

News ID: 207150 Published: 0454 GMT December 30, 2017

A group of Nusra Front terrorists have been bussed out of two villages in the southwestern countryside of Damascus under an evacuation deal with the Syrian government. The terrorists were forced to leave the area after the Syrian army made significant gains near the Syrian capital. Our correspondent Mohamad Ali has the details, presstv.com reported.

PRESSTV

