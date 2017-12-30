UN chief warns against global issues

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a New Year message on Friday expressed his deep concern over big dangers lurking around every corner in the world.

In a video message released by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran on Friday, Guterres alerted the world on issues such as deepening conflicts, global anxieties about nuclear weapons, expansion of climate change, growing inequalities, violations of human rights as well as rise of nationalism and xenophobia, MNA reported.

What follows in the full transcription of UN chief’s video message.

Dear friends around the world,

Happy New Year,

When I took office one year ago, I appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace. Unfortunately, in fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse.

On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert, a red alert for our world.

Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged.

Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War.

Climate change is moving faster than we are.

Inequalities are growing.

We see horrific violations of human rights.

Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise.

As we begin 2018, I call for unity. I truly believe we can make our world more safe and secure.

We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together.

I urge leaders everywhere to make this New Year’s resolution:

Narrow the gaps, bridge the divides, and rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals.

Unity is the path. Our future depends on it.

I wish you peace and health in 2018. Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasiba. Gracias. Obrigado.