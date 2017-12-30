Separate shootings in Texas leave five dead, one child

This file photo taken on November 5, 2016 shows rifles for sale at a gun shop in Merrimack, New Hampshire. (AFP)

Three separate shootings in the US state of Texas have left five people dead, including a seven-year-old boy.

In the city of Greenville, a woman opened fire on his friend’s vehicle Thursday as he was driving away with his seven-year-old son and two other children, presstv.com reported.

Greenville police said Friday that Kaden Green died at a hospital after being taken there by a witness following the shooting.

The woman accused of shooting the boy, 26-year-old Brooke Craig, was arrested early Friday along with the child's father, 24-year-old Cameron Castillo, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.

Craig faces a capital murder charge, while Castillo was arrested for a parole violation.

In Houston, the largest city in Texas, three people were killed after a shooting at an auto repair shop on Friday.

Houston police said a gunman walked into the repair shop and opened fire, killing two employees. The suspect then walked out of the shop and fatally shot himself.

Officers said the gunman is a former employee at the business. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

A man was also found dead from a shooting on Thursday in Fort Worth. Homicide detectives have interviewed witnesses and continue to investigate.

Police said two people have died and several others have been shot at a business in Southern California.

Separately in the state of California, two people died after a shooting in Long Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities said at least one person was injured and two other people, including the gunman, were killed. Both the gunman and the slain victim were the employees of a firm.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 970,622 people in the US were killed or injured by a firearm from 2006 to 2014.

Gun violence is the third-leading cause of accidental death in the US, behind drug overdoses and automobile crashes.