0803 GMT December 30, 2017

News ID: 207157
Published: 0607 GMT December 30, 2017

Ghashghavi: Iran after visa-free arrangement with all countries

Ghashghavi: Iran after visa-free arrangement with all countries
Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs Hassan Ghashghavi said Iran was ready to completely remove visa requirements for arrival of all foreign nationals in the country in a reciprocal approach.

Ghashghavi said on Friday that Foreign Ministry was ready for reciprocal visa-free arrangement with any country, MNA reported.

He further voiced the country’s readiness to offer similar conditions for citizens of any country that respect the Iranian passport by setting visa-free entry for the citizens.

The official later underlined that despite being in a turbulent region, no security concern exists thanks to alertness and vigilance of Iranian military forces.

Touching upon visa-free arrangement with Iraq, Ghashghavi noted that Tehran will implement visa-free entry for Iraqi citizens as soon as Baghdad does the same for Iranian nationals.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister made the remarks on a visit to Khuzestan where he attended the inauguration ceremony for the office of electronic visa for foreigners at the international airport of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran.

The citizens of 180 countries now can obtain 90-day electronic visas at the airport in 30 minutes.

   
KeyWords
Hassan Ghashghavi
Iran
Visa
 
