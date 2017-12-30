IAEA chief reaffirms Iran’s compliance with JCPOA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has once again confirmed that Iran is fulfilling its commitments under nuclear deal.

Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), once more confirmed that Iran is living up to its commitment in the nuclear deal in his latest report on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Amano's report reads “the IAEA continued to verify and monitor the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the 2015 JCPOA," MNA reported.

In his quarterly reports to the IAEA Board of Governors, Yukiya Amano has regularly confirmed that the nuclear commitments undertaken by Iran were being implemented, and his report for this season added "IAEA inspectors have continued to inspect facilities in Iran, have taken hundreds of environmental samples, and carried out activities supported by state-of-the-art technology, including data collecting and processing systems.”