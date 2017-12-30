Science stories we’re looking forward to in 2018

latimes.com NASA's OSIRIS-REx will reach the asteroid Bennu in 2018, then begin scanning its surface in search of a good place to land.

Scientists make New Year’s resolutions like the rest of us, but their lists are just a little more ambitious.

In 2018, they plan to fly machines into the Sun’s atmosphere, onto the surface of Mars and alongside an object four billion miles away in the Kuiper belt, latimes.com wrote.

They’ll deploy a gene-editing system inside the cells of living people to fight a cancer-causing virus. They’ll try to see the edge of a black hole, and to win seats in Congress.

And that’s only some of what they have in store.

Here are some science stories we can’t wait to follow in 2018.

Searching for other life-friendly planets

NASA’s Kepler mission taught us that solar systems like our own — where planets orbit a central star — are the norm, not the exception.

In 2018, the space agency’s new planet-hunting mission, known as TESS, will begin a more targeted search for planetary systems around stars in our stellar neighborhood — that is, those within 300 light-years from Earth.

The difference between the two missions is primarily one of approach. Kepler stared long and deep into a narrow patch of sky, looking for the brief dimming of distant stars that would indicate a planet had moved past, obscuring a bit of their light.

TESS will use the same detection technique, but will focus on a much shallower field that encompasses the entire sky. That includes all 10,000 stars we can see without a telescope.

TESS, which stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, is scheduled to launch between March and June. It will begin its search for local exoplanets two months later.

Flying into the Sun’s atmosphere

This summer, NASA will launch a mission to touch the Sun.

The Parker Solar Probe, scheduled to lift off July 31, will swing within four million miles of the Sun’s surface, tasting charged particles from the atmosphere and making detailed measurements during 24 planned orbits.

NASA has sent spacecraft out to the fringes of our solar system, but never so close to the blazing ball of gas that lies at its heart.

The probe, whose first close approach to the Sun should take place in November, could answer two major questions: Why is the Sun's ghostly corona so much hotter than its surface?

And what factors power the solar wind, the stream of charged particles that flow from the Sun into space? The answers could help scientists better understand solar flares and the solar storms that can wreak havoc with Earth’s satellites, energy grids and other vital infrastructure.

Previously known as Solar Probe Plus, the spacecraft was recently renamed in honor of University of Chicago astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who proposed the existence of the solar wind in a paper in 1958. It’s NASA’s first spacecraft named after a living scientist.

Looking deep into the heart of Mars

NASA has studied Mars for decades. Now the space agency will examine it from within.

When it arrives in November 2018, the InSight Mars lander will deploy a package of instruments to explore the Red Planet’s inner workings and composition.

The three-legged lander will use a seismometer to track the vibrations from seismic activity and meteorite impacts.

It will also send a thermal probe about 16 feet beneath the surface to study the heat flow of the planet’s interior.

A third instrument will measure the planet’s ‘wobble’ as it circles the sun by tracking the Doppler shift in radio signals between the lander and Earth.

Together, these tools will allow scientists to understand the structure and composition of the planet’s crust, mantle and core.

Mars’ interior experienced less churning than Earth’s, so the Red Planet’s contents could offer a window into the early history and evolution of our home.

Mars InSight (short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) was originally scheduled to launch in March 2016, but those plans were foiled by a leak in one of the instruments. If all goes well, the spacecraft will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base in May.

CRISPR goes inside humans

Ever since the gene-editing toolkit known as CRISPR burst onto the scene in 2012, we’ve been hearing about its potential to treat diseases in humans. But so far, it’s mostly been used on cells in petri dishes and animals.

Scientists in the US and China are already using the CRISPR system to modify immune system cells so they’re better able to attack various kinds of cancer.

The process involves removing cells from a patient’s bloodstream, altering them in the lab, multiplying them and then putting them back in the body.

In 2018, however, we expect to see the first trial that will deploy the CRISPR gene editor inside a living person’s body.

This groundbreaking study, set to begin in January, plans to use CRISPR to fight the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical, anal, throat and other cancers.

The CRISPR machinery will be delivered to the patient via a topical gel. The hope is that once it gets into the cells, it will inactivate HPV’s viral genes without harming the DNA of healthy cells.

Scientists are also making plans to use CRISPR to treat blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, and a rare eye condition called Leber congenital amaurosis.

A global effort to see a black hole

Scientists have witnessed the effects of black holes in countless phenomena throughout the Universe, but no one has ever seen one directly. In 2018, that might change.

In the coming months, researchers working with the Event Horizon Telescope hope to produce the first-ever image of a real black hole silhouetted against a backdrop of hot, spiraling gas.

The target is Sagittarius, a supermassive black hole that lies 26,000 light-years away at the center of our galaxy.

To take an image of it, astronomers needed to create a telescope with such high resolution that it could locate an orange on the Moon — in other words, a telescope the size of our entire planet.

They were able to do this by linking eight telescopes from across the globe.

In April 2017, they took measurements of Sagittarius and another black hole even farther away.

Now comes the hard part of filtering out the background noise and piecing together an image from all that data. It will take time and patience for the research team to determine the best way to interpret the data, but surely the result will be worth the wait.

Faster drug approvals

The head of the Food and Drug Administration wants to get medicines out of the lab and into the clinic more quickly. The coming year will begin to test whether this is possible — and if so, whether there are any unexpected costs.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb SAID the agency will soon issue new guidelines for speeding the approval process. For instance, a drug company running a clinical trial would not have to show that patients who get an experimental treatment live longer, or that their disease progresses more slowly. Instead, the company might use ‘surrogate markers’ to satisfy the FDA by showing that its treatment halts or reverses some process that is a hallmark of a disease, such as the accumulation of beta-amyloid protein in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

Gottlieb is also expected to champion the FDA’s broader acceptance of ‘adaptive clinical trials’ whose design, study populations and objectives can be altered along the way in response to early signals.

Rather than conducting a series of trials to discover which patients benefit most from a particular drug, a single adaptive trial could answer that question if it were allowed to ‘flex’ along the way.

It will take time, and manpower, for these changes to work their way through the system. As the agency fast-tracks new therapies, doctors and drug-safety experts will be watching to see if they are any less safe or effective.

Rendezvous with an asteroid

In 2016, NASA launched its first mission to bring back precious samples from an asteroid. In 2018, the spacecraft will finally meet its target.

OSIRIS-REx (short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security-Regolith Explorer) will arrive at the asteroid Bennu in August.

In October, it will start mapping the surface, eventually pinpointing a good spot to grab at least 60 grams of dust and rocky material.

Just as the decades-old Moon samples brought back by NASA’s Apollo missions are still being studied today, the asteroid samples returned from Bennu could offer planetary scientists an unprecedented trove of material that they could study for decades to come.

Asteroids like Bennu are space fossils — the building blocks of planets left over from the solar system’s formation that contain crucial, unaltered information about its early history.

Bennu is also rich in organic matter, and scientists believe such asteroids were a source of crucial life-friendly molecules for Earth.

Finally, since Bennu is a near-Earth object, it could help scientists better predict the risk of an asteroid hitting our planet.

As for when those samples are coming back to Earth, don’t hold your breath: OSIRIS-REx isn’t scheduled to return them until 2023.