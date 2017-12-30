US choppers evacuate Daesh commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

A helicopter with the US-led coalition flies over the site of Turkish airstrikes near the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on April 25, 2017. (AFP)

US helicopters have reportedly evacuated commanders of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group from Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor to the neighboring province of Hasakah.

Syria's official SANA, citing information received from local residents, reported on Friday that the American helicopters had evacuated Daesh commanders from several districts of Deir ez-Zor province on Wednesday, adding that this was the second time the US military evacuated Daesh terrorists, presstv.com reported

Earlier this week, the Syrian government sent a message to the United Nations, accusing the US-led coalition of reaching deals with Daesh and coordinating its actions with the terror group’s commanders.

The US-led coalition of 68 countries claims to have been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. Such air raids began in Iraq in August of the same year.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh, which has already lost all of its urban strongholds in Syria and is just in control of some small pockets of land in the Middle Eastern country.

A senior Russian general says the US has been providing training to terrorists such as Daesh Takfiri elements in its bases in Syria.

Meanwhile, Syria’s state television, as cited by AFP, reported that dozens of militants from the Takfiri Jabhat Fatah al-Sham group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, were evacuated from a key stronghold near the capital Damascus under a deal with the Syrian government.

It said, "10 buses transported al-Nusra militants and members of their families from Western Ghouta" towards the northwestern province of Idlib and Dara’a province in the southwest.

According to the report, four of the buses would head to Idlib while the remaining six would head for Dara’a, part of which is under militants’ control.

Evacuations continue of critically-ill patients out of an area to the east of the Syrian capital, Damascus, as the army makes new advancements against Takfiri terrorists in the province of Idlib.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that many militants were evacuated from the strategically vital village of Beit Jin, held by militants for more than four years. The village links Damascus to the southern provinces of Quneitra and Dara’a.

Backed by Russian air power and Iranian advisory support, Syrian soldiers and their allied popular defense groups have managed to liberate many areas through concentrated military operations. In several areas, they have also reached settlements with militants to enable their evacuation to Idlib.