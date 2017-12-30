Israel bought Nauru’s UN support with $72,000 gift

Israel has reportedly gifted a sewage treatment system to Nauru two weeks before the tiny island country in the central Pacific voted for Tel Aviv and the United States at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

US President Donald Trump declared on December 6 that Washington was recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the ‘capital’ of Israel and planning to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The announcement drew fierce criticism from the international community and triggered protests worldwide, presstv.com reported.

The UNGA on December 21 approved a resolution that described Trump's decision as ‘null and void.’

Despite a campaign of bullying against potential opponents by Washington, 128 countries voted in favor of the measure, only nine opposed it, and 35 abstained.

In addition to the US, the countries that opposed the resolution were Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo. The Israeli regime also voted against the motion.

Israel’s Ynetnews website reported on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry’s Tenders Committee had approved the purchase of a sewage treatment system for Nauru at a cost of $72,000 without a tender.

The committee said Nauru “has close friendly ties with Israel. The president of Nauru appealed to the prime minister, asking to receive aid in the form of a sewage treatment plant, which fits the unique needs of the island.”

“The cost of the deal include all additional expenses, including flights, accommodation and living expenses for the team installing the system, as well as the delivery cost, among other things,” according to Ynetnews.

Separately, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Tenders Committee approved the donation of $115,000 mobile desalination system to India.

But unlike Nauru, India voted in support of the UNGA resolution criticizing the US decision on Jerusalem al-Quds.

Israeli media reports said the regime had protested to the Indian government over New Delhi’s backing for the measure.

Israel’s Channel two television network reported earlier this week that Netanyahu plans to start a fund granting $50 million to 50 developing states to ‘encourage them’ to vote in favor of Israel at the UN.