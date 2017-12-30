US, Israel clinch 'covert' deal to rein in Tehran

The US and the Zionist regime have agreed on a joint strategy to disrupt the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as Iran Nuclear Deal, and the Iranian defensive missile program, wrote Russian media.

Earlier, the Israeli Channel 10 had reported that Washington and Tel Aviv were joining efforts to create four teams in a bid to grapple with Tehran's activities in the Middle East and disrupt the Iranian nuclear deal, Sputnik.

A US National Security Council spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that Washington and Tel Aviv had agreed upon the 'general framework for future cooperation' regarding Iranian activities.

“The sides reportedly inked the document on December 12 during a meeting at the White House between US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The incumbent US President Donald Trump took up anti-Iranian policies as soon as he took office.

Trump didn’t confirm Iran's compliance with the JCPOA in spite of the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had eight times confirmed it, and referred the issue to be decided on to the US Congress, which was frowned upon both inside and outside the US.

With Trump's next deadline to decide on the Deal, he has a choice between confirming Iran's compliance or let Israel decide instead of the US and shred the Deal.

Of course, Trump has proved in the past year that he cannot decide on the Deal alone and chooses Israel's priorities over those of the world and the US.