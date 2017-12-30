Up to 80,000 American children could lose healthcare

Thousands of South Carolina (SC) children are caught in the middle of a government funding fight.

Up to 80,000 children in the Palmetto State are covered by Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The federal program pays for states to provide health care to uninsured children whose families don’t qualify for Medicaid insurance coverage for the poor, thestate.com wrote.

CHIP offers coverage for checkups and other wellness services, usually with no copayment required.

However, the program’s future has become part of the ongoing fight in Congress about funding the government next year. Money for CHIP ran out Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year. So far, Congress has not agreed on a plan to renew the $14 billion a year in federal money that CHIP depends on.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Federal lawmakers’ next chance to extend the program will be Jan. 19, when a short-term government funding measure expires. In the meantime, worries are mounting that the CHIP program could run out of money. Some states already are sending messages to CHIP families that they might have to find alternatives for their children’s health care needs.

South Carolina is in better shape than some other states. The SC Department of Health and Human Services estimated its current CHIP money could last until late April, before Congress approved an additional $2.85 billion in a temporary spending bill Dec. 22.

“While the agency believes (this spending) will push this date out several months, we have not yet received formal notice of South Carolina’s allocation,” said interim state Health and Human Services Director Joshua Baker.

In South Carolina, CHIP is administered through the state’s Medicaid program. That means a family that depends on CHIP would not necessarily know their child’s coverage comes from the program.