Saudi-led airstrikes kill 10 women in western Yemen

Women take part in a protest marking the 1,000th day since a Saudi-led war began on Yemen, in front of the United Nations office in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on December 21, 2017. (AFP)

Warplanes operated by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition waging war on Yemen have raided a farm in the west of the country, claiming the lives of at least 10 women.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that the attack had targeted a farm in the Khoukhah District of al-Hudaydah Province, which forms a strip along the country’s western coastline, presstv.com reported.

It did not provide any further details.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies have been pounding Yemen — already the Arab world’s most impoverished nation — since March 2015 to restore a former regime that they favored.

More than 13,600 people have died since the onset of the invasion. At least 40,000 have also been injured and more than three million displaced.

The most recent mass casualties from the raids were caused in the southwestern Yemeni province of Ta’izz, where Saudi-led airstrikes killed or injured over 120 people in a market on Tuesday.

Saudi-led airstrikes kill or injure over 120 people in southwestern Yemen.

The United States offers assistance to the Saudi-led coalition logistically and through the provision of intelligence.

The US has also sold Saudi Arabia billions of dollars’ worth of advanced military equipment, which the Riyadh regime uses against Yemen.