Iranians commemorate 2009 pro-Islamic Republic rallies (Video)

Iranians mark the eighth anniversary of ninth of Dey Epic at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) in the capital, Tehran, December 30, 2017. (FARS)

Millions of Iranians across the country are commemorating the anniversary of the 2009 mass rallies that were held in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

On Saturday, people from all walks of life took part in demonstrations and ceremonies in several Iranian cities to mark the ‘Dey 9 epic,’ which refers to the historic rallies held on the ninth day of the Persian calendar month of Dey, presstv.com reported.

In the capital, Tehran, people gathered at the the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, while other cities were the scene of demonstrations to mark the occasion.

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranians held nation-wide protests to condemn the foreign-orchestrated unrest, which had erupted following the presidential elections earlier that year.