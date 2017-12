Iranian nation skillfully makes opportunities out of threats, a senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier Commander Hossein Salami said on Saturday.

“The enemies should expect to receive heavier defeats,” Salami said at a local gathering held in the Iranian capital, IRNA reported.

“Inspired by the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, many strong forces have been founded in Iraq, Syria and Yemen,” Salami said.

“Today, the enemies see that our authority is exercised thousands of kilometers beyond our borders,’ he added.

So, they [the enemies] try in vain to find a way to influence the country, the commander concluded.