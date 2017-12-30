Iran slams US meddling in internal affairs

Bahram Qasemi, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of foreign affairs, condemned the interventionist approach of US senators in meddling in the internal affairs of Iran.

"The people of Iran are the best backers of security and progress of the country. The participation of the people in the elections to determine their fate, and the presence of all walks of the nation in supervising and criticizing executive bodies of the country guarantee the growth and development of the country and the Islamic Revolution," said Bahram Qasemi on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after some US senators issued statements in reaction to popular protests against some credit institutes in major cities of Iran.