RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0810 GMT December 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207186
Published: 1104 GMT December 30, 2017

Iran slams US meddling in internal affairs

Iran slams US meddling in internal affairs

Bahram Qasemi, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of foreign affairs, condemned the interventionist approach of US senators in meddling in the internal affairs of Iran.

"The people of Iran are the best backers of security and progress of the country. The participation of the people in the elections to determine their fate, and the presence of all walks of the nation in supervising and criticizing executive bodies of the country guarantee the growth and development of the country and the Islamic Revolution," said Bahram Qasemi on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after some US senators issued statements in reaction to popular protests against some credit institutes in major cities of Iran.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Bahram Qasemi
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0799 sec