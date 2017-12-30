Over 11,500 killed in Iran road accidents in eight months

National Desk

More than 11,500 people lost their lives in road accidents in the first eight months of Iranian calendar year, Iranian Legal Medicine Organization reported.

The organization put the exact number at 11,536, saying that the figure has declined just 0.4% compared to the previous year’s figure, IRNA reported.

Iran has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world. Annually over 20,000 people are killed and 800,000 people are injured in road crashes, with men comprising 75% of the figure, and mostly in the 25-40 age group.

Road accidents are the reason behind 40% of deaths among people of Tehran.

“Road accidents are the third leading cause of death in the country… they also account for the highest years of potential life lost in Iran, which is an estimate of the average years a person would have lived if he or she had not died prematurely,” said Iraj Harirchi, deputy minister of health.

About one-third of all road traffic deaths occur among young adults under the age of 30.

The regular pattern of traffic accident rates in some provinces indicates that provincial roads (especially in Fars, Khorasan Razavi, Tehran provinces) are not safe for driving.

About 60 to 65% of road accidents occur near cities rather than on highways and freeways.