Palestinian dies after clash with Israel forces

A Gazan died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest over US recognition of Beit-ul-Moqaddas as Israel's capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Jamal Muslih, 20, of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, had been seriously wounded by live fire on Friday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, AFP reported.

His death brings to 13 the number of Palestinians killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognize Beit-ul-Moqaddas as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Eleven protesters died after clashes with Israeli troops, and two others were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza earlier in the month.

More than 50 Gazans were wounded in the Friday clashes as part of a "day of rage" over the US declaration, called for by both Hamas and fellow resistance group Islamic Jihad.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 16 people were wounded when Israeli troops fired live rounds during demonstrations, while others were hit with rubber-coated bullets.