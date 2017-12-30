Putin tells Assad: Russia will help defend Syria sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a new year’s greeting that Russia will continue supporting Syria’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed that Russia would “continue to render every assistance to Syria in the protection of state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, in the promotion of a political settlement process, as well as in efforts to restore the national economy,” the Kremlin said, Reuters wrote.

Earlier this month, Putin ordered the Russian forces in Syria to start withdrawing from the country, but said Russia would keep its Hmeymim airbase in Syria’s Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous “on a permanent basis”.

Russia started delivering aerial support for Syrian military operations against terrorists in September 2015.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian ground forces managed to make numerous gains against terrorists on various fronts.