RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0809 GMT December 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207192
Published: 0258 GMT December 30, 2017

Putin tells Assad: Russia will help defend Syria sovereignty

Putin tells Assad: Russia will help defend Syria sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a new year’s greeting that Russia will continue supporting Syria’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed that Russia would “continue to render every assistance to Syria in the protection of state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, in the promotion of a political settlement process, as well as in efforts to restore the national economy,” the Kremlin said, Reuters wrote.

Earlier this month, Putin ordered the Russian forces in Syria to start withdrawing from the country, but said Russia would keep its Hmeymim airbase in Syria’s Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous “on a permanent basis”.

Russia started delivering aerial support for Syrian military operations against terrorists in September 2015.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian ground forces managed to make numerous gains against terrorists on various fronts.

   
KeyWords
Russia
Syria
sovereignty
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2183 sec