Top movies of 2017

By Scott Flynn

2017 brought movies to theaters across the country that included super heroes, the next chapter of the Star Wars saga and a remake of a Disney classic.

Here is a look at the most popular movies of 2017 based on how much money they brought in at the box office, wsbtv.com wrote.

1. Beauty and the Beast

An adaptation of the fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love. The live-action remake of the Disney classic brought in more than $504 million.

2. Wonder Woman

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny. 'Wonder Woman' brought in over $412 million at the box office.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. The second installment of the Guardians' movies brought in nearly $390 million at the box office.

4. Spider-man: Homecoming

Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City. 'Spider-man: Homecoming' made more than $334 million.

5. It

A group of bullied kids band together when a shape-shifting monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children. The remake of this Stephen King classic horror film made over $327 million.

6. Thor: Ragnarok

Imprisoned, the almighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. The third installment of this Marvel series made more nearly $307 million at the box office.

7. Despicable Me 3

Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. This third installment of popular children's movie series made over $264 million at the box office.

8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order. With the world clamoring for this latest installment of the Star Wars saga, just in its opening week, the film has made over $241 million and likely to rise.

9. Logan

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X, somewhere on the Mexican border. However, Logan's attempts to hide from the world, and his legacy, are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces. This dark chapter about the Xmen character Wolverine brought in more than $226 million at the box office.

10. The Fate of the Furious

When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before. The latest Fast and Furious installment brought in over $225 million at the box office.

Information from IMDB.com and BoxOfficeMojo.com was used to create this story.