RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0809 GMT December 30, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207196
Published: 0302 GMT December 30, 2017

Venezuela opposition to unify behind one candidate in 2018 poll

Venezuela opposition to unify behind one candidate in 2018 poll

Venezuela's fractured opposition said Friday it planned to drop competing agendas to unify behind a single candidate in the 2018 presidential elections in which leader Nicolas Maduro is seeking a new mandate.

"We promise to boost our unity... and will proceed with selecting a single candidate," the main grouping, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition, said in a statement, AFP wrote.

The coalition did not specify how it would choose its rival to Maduro. But on December 12, opposition lawmaker Luis Florido suggested consultations between the parties on holding primaries.

Venezuela's presidential election is scheduled to be held in late 2018.

   
KeyWords
Venezuela
opposition
poll
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0753 sec