Dozens of terrorists evacuated from southern Syria

Dozens of terrorists and their families departed aboard buses from an area encircled by government forces near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early Saturday, part of a deal to clear yet another district.

The evacuations came as government media said two mass graves were discovered in the northern province of Raqqa where the Daesh terror group held sway for more than three years, AP reported.

The Syrian Central Military Media said 153 people, including 106 terrorists, left the village of Beit Jin early Saturday toward the southern province of Dara’a.

On Friday, Syria's state news agency SANA said some 300 Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists and their families would be sent to Dara’a and the northwestern province of Idlib.

The evacuation allows the government to reassert control over Beit Jin near the Golan Heights that were captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war.

In northern Syria, SANA reported that "dozens of bodies" of civilians and troops killed by Daesh were discovered in two mass graves in the village of Wawi near the northern city of Raqqa, once the de facto capital of the terror group.

Daesh carried out public killings in its once self-declared caliphate, beheading, shooting and stoning perceived offenders to death, as well as drowning them in large pools while locked in metal cages.

SANA said that after residents returned to their village some of them received information about mass graves near the village and once a search began the two graves were discovered.

The agency quoted a local official as saying that work is ongoing to remove more bodies, adding they are trying to identify the dead in order to hand their remains over to their families.

SANA posted several photographs showing the remains being unearthed and placed on sheets.