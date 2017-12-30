ÍRÁN:CI to bring Iranian films to Czech audience

ÍRÁN:CI, the Festival of Iranian Films in Prague, Brno and Bratislava, is slated to bring a lineup of Iran titles to the Czech audience.

The seventh edition of the festival, also called 'Bringing Iranian Films to the Czech Audience: ÍRÁN:CI', will open January 8, 2018 at Bakala Foundation with the slogan of 'Don't be scared! ', Mehr News Agency reported.

Short Iranian films to be screened in the event include 'Retouch' directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, Soheil Amirsharifi's 'Vision', 'A Girl in the Room' by Karim Lakzadeh, Saerah Saghari's 'Mr. Ahmadi and a Simple Journey', 'Animal' directed by Bahman and Bahram Ark, 'Gaze' by Farnoush Samadi, Amir Toudeh Roosta's 'Lay My Bed in the Room', 'Marzieh' by Dornaz Hajiha, Arian Vazirdaftari's 'Not Yet', 'Whales' directed by Behnam Abedi as well as Arman Khansarian's 'Teal'.

The titles also include 'Israfil' by Ida Panahadeh and Abed Abest's 'Stimulation', 'Parting' by Navid Mahmoudi, Behnam Behzadi's 'Inversion' and 'Redhead' by Karim Lakzadeh.

Ali Fakhr Mousavi's 'Autumn Memories' — a joint produced by Iran, Ukraine and the Czech Republic will also be showcased at the event.

Among films on the festival's roster, 'Redhead' might be of interest to ifilmers as an off-the-radar title in the event.

'Redhead' is the story of a quiet man who sets out on a journey to his home village after 14 years when he is told that his younger brother has been stabbed by a knife. Arriving at the misty snow-covered village, he soon finds himself in a spiral of mysterious events that force him to come to terms with the truth he has been escaping from for many years.

ÍRÁN:CI, which will be held in three Czech cities until January 20, aims at putting together brilliant works of art created by people who do not change themselves to 'fit in'.

"They are off the radar of what is 'trendy' and what is 'important'. They do not follow institutionalized notions of cinema, they only strive to create art that is wholly honest to their audience. They tell their own heartfelt stories of hope, doubt, love and despair with a voice that rings true to the open hearted," according to the official website of the festival.