Iran marks 2009 pro-establishment rallies

Millions of Iranians came out nationwide to mark the anniversary of the mass rallies that were staged eight years ago in support of the Islamic Republic and put an end to post-election unrest back then.

In the capital Tehran, people gathered at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, while other cities were the scene of rallies to commemorate the occasion, Press TV reported.

The marchers carried banners and chanted slogans in support of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Pro-establishment rallies were scheduled in more than 1,200 cities and towns, national television said.

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranians took to the streets to condemn the foreign-orchestrated unrest, which had erupted following the presidential election earlier that year.

People were especially angered by incidents that had occurred days earlier in Tehran, where demonstrators offended the sanctities of the nation on the day of Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

The unrest was blamed on Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi, two of the candidates who lost the election, claiming that the results had been rigged. Both remain under house arrest on charges of provoking the public and harming the national security.