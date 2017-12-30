Iran slams 'duplicitous' US support for protests

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi denounced US officials' "duplicitous and opportunist" support for recent gatherings in protests against economic conditions in some Iranian cities.

"The great Iranian nation regards the opportunist and duplicitous support of the American officials for certain gatherings over the recent days in some Iranian cities as nothing but [part of] the deceit and hypocrisy of the US administration," Qassemi said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

He condemned the "cheap, worthless and invalid" remarks by US officials and said, "The Iranian people attach no value to the opportunistic remarks by American officials and [President Donald] Trump himself."

He emphasized that the Iranian people are the main pillar of the country's security and progress.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump made meddlesome remarks about the recent gatherings in protest at economic conditions in Iran and said the Iranian government should "respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!"

The US reaction was made after groups of Iranian protesters held rallies in several cities, including the capital, Tehran, and Mashhad, this week to voice their anger over rising prices and unemployment.

Several arrests were made during the gatherings, which were organized without permits from relevant authorities. Local officials said those arrested were trying to damage public property.

Qassemi further said the noble Iranian nation is closely monitoring Trump's active role in human rights violations in Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain.

The nation also remembers Trump's "spiteful" bids to bar Iranians from entry to the United States and "the arrest of many Iranians residing in that country under baseless pretexts," he added.

"The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran has envisaged democratic structures to legally protect people's civil demands, and it is completely possible to follow up on these demands within the framework of law," he said.

The Iranian spokesperson pointed to nearly 70 years of interference of different US administrations in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs and said, "US officials are not in a position to sympathize with the great and wise Iranian nation."

Addressing concerns

On Friday, the Iranian government assured the nation that it will work to tackle the economic problems.

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri highlighted the government’s economic achievements and ongoing efforts in that sphere, emphasizing that the country’s economy is all in all “on the right track” despite “certain shortcomings.”

He added that “the prices of several commodities may have seen a rise due to some incidents, and each case has its own reason,” adding that the government is duty-bound to revise them.

Jahangiri further warned that certain sides have used the economic issues as a “pretext” to harm the government, saying those behind such attempts should immediately be identified.

Jahangiri also emphasized that warnings and guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei should be taken seriously in order to turn threats into opportunities.

He further called on all political groups in the country to join hands and help resolve the country’s problems.