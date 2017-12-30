Paris to host Persian art, culture event

The first International Festival of Persian Speaking Communities in Europe is scheduled to be held in Paris.

The inaugural event, which will be held from January 13-28, 2018, will include a wide range of Persian artistic and cultural programs aimed at furthering unity among Persian speakers and promoting Persian culture and arts across continents, ifilmtv.ir reported.

Esteemed guests, officials, writers, poets and literary agents will join other artists at the festival.

The festival runs in the categories of visual arts, music, photography, literature and stand-up comedy. It provides an opportunity for Iranian, Afghan and Tajik artists to come together.

Noteworthy among the programs is the Simorgh concert, in which classical vocalist and 'tonbak' artist Homayoun Shajarian, son of the renowned singer of traditional music Mohammadreza Shajarian, will perform.

Tajiks, who are expected to have a high turnout at the event, can enjoy a concert on January 15: Tajik music band 'Falak' led by Dolatmand Khalef will perform at the event. Khalef is an acclaimed musician and singer. Most of his songs are based on works by Persian poet and scholar Rumi (1207-1273). Two concerts by Afghan musicians are also planned.

The international festival of Persian speaking communities in Europe is organized by the Persiana Cultural and Artistic Society based in Paris, which has embarked on a series of initiatives to help introduce ancient Persian art and culture to the world.

Other programs include the Paris Photo Contest and a miniature exhibition with the latter dedicating part of its proceeds to the refugees in Europe and the people in earthquake-stricken region of Iran's Kermanshah Province.

On November 12, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck villages and towns in the western province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing 620 people and injuring thousands in the Iranian side. Official data showed that 30,000 residential complexes were damaged, with more than 15,000 of those were completely destroyed. Authorities estimated more than 100,000 people were left homeless by the quake.

According to Financial Tribune, at the end of the festival, two books will be unveiled. One is 'Paris 2018', a collection of works by the event's Parisian artists; the other is 'Persiana 2018', a book on selected caricatures by Persian speakers.