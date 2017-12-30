Serena Williams puts in promising display despite comeback defeat

Serena Williams sent a warning sign to her rivals with an impressive display against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in her first match since childbirth.

Four months after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia and less than a month after returning to proper training, Williams took on world number seven Ostapenko in an exhibition clash in Abu Dhabi, PA Sport reported.

It was Ostapenko who ultimately came out on top, winning 6-2, 3-6, 10-5, but Williams showed more than enough to indicate she could be a force to be reckoned with at the Australian Open in two weeks' time.

The 36-year-old looks set to fulfil her "outrageous plan" of defending her title in Melbourne, which she claimed while nine weeks pregnant.

Remarkably, Williams is already the bookmakers' favorite and, for a player well used to going into grand slams without much preparation, a 24th grand slam title appears plausible.

The American revealed she struggled to keep her mind on the match, saying in an on-court interview broadcast by Eurosport, “Motherhood is phenomenal. I was a little worried out there – I looked at my camp and asked 'is Olympia okay?'

"But it's really good. I'm excited. It's good to be back on court, this is such a good time for me. First matches back are always super incredibly hard, especially after having a baby, but it was great."