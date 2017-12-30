Cavani plays down Neymar rift, eyeing long PSG stay

Edinson Cavani has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain and wants to win the Champions League as the star forward insisted there is no problem with teammate Neymar.

Cavani, 30, has flourished since arriving from Napoli in 2013, scoring 155 goals for PSG to be within one of equaling Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record, FourFourTwo reported.

The 30-year-old has also boosted his medal collection with 13, including three Ligue 1 titles but the Champions League – which PSG's hierarchy so desperately crave – has proved elusive, despite the club's lavish spending.

Neymar falls into that category – the Brazil superstar prized to the French capital in a world-record €222million deal from Barcelona in PSG's pursuit of European glory.

Cavani's relationship with Neymar has dominated headlines after the pair were embroiled in an on-pitch row over penalty-taking duties during PSG's 2-0 win over Lyon in September, but the Uruguayan said there are no ill-feelings between the pair.

"We have a great relationship," Cavani said in an interview with The Telegraph.

"We are very professional and our goal is teamwork and the club. Everyone was really happy when he [Neymar] signed because he's such a great player and so it was a good thing for the club, for the team. It was incredibly exciting for all of us.

"The problem is that many people are not given the correct information and there is a lot of misunderstanding."

Cavani tops the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts with 19 as PSG enjoys a nine-point lead atop the table during the mid-season break.

The Uruguay international has also netted six Champions League goals, with PSG set to face two-time defending champion Real Madrid in the last 16.

"I enjoy being at this club; I like it a lot," he said.

"And I want to stay for a long time. In football you don't know what can happen. But my will is to be fulfilled at PSG and stay. And win a lot of cups!

"In all competitions, there can be only one winner but PSG is one of the best teams in the world. It will be difficult for us to win the Champions League but we want to win it; first the French championship and then the Champions League.

"That is what we are working for. And when you win, it is not just about winning the cup but the reward you feel for everything you have done to get there, all those experiences. It makes it all even more important."