0808 GMT December 30, 2017

News ID: 207211
Published: 0326 GMT December 30, 2017

Iran self-sufficient in production of gas turbo-compressor systems

Iran has become self-sufficient in manufacturing turbo-compressor units used for transfer of natural gas, announced the CEO of Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC).

Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Hassan Montazer Torbati pointed to the Resistance Economy policy and said indigenizing widely used and strategic equipment is one of the evident examples of efforts to implement the policy.

He further said turbo-compressor units are among the most complicated equipment that Iran has managed to produce and indigenize.

Now Iranian companies of the MAPNA Group and Oil Turbo Compressor Company are capable of designing, engineering and manufacturing turbo-compressors needed in Iranian gas transmission industry, the official said.

He added that the import of this important and strategic equipment in the gas industry has been discontinued after acquiring the knowledge of producing turbo-compressor units.

Turbo-compressor units are designed to compress and transfer natural gas with specified process parameters at compressor stations for gas mains, booster compressor stations (BCS) and underground gas storage (UGS).

   
Iran
gas
compressor
 
