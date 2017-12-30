RSS
Iranian Christians prepare for New Year

Iranian Christians prepare for New Year
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

National Desk

Iranian Christians are gearing up to celebrate the new Gregorian calendar year.

More than 46,000 Christians of the entire 117,000 members of this group live in Tehran, where the spirit of Christmas can be felt especially in the Christian neighborhoods of the capital.

Armenians make up most of Iran's Christian population (​Assyrians, Catholics, Protestants and Evangelical Christians make up the rest), who are followers of the Oriental Orthodox branch of Christianity, and as such, celebrate Christmas at the same time as the Epiphany on January 6.

Like everywhere else in the world, Christmas is celebrated at home in the company of friends and family, followed by several days of paying visits to relatives, a tradition that we also observe during Norouz (Persian New Year) holidays.

Christians make up less than 1% of the country's population. One can see all signs and traces of Christmas, from Christmas Trees decorated with red, green and gold gift boxes placed behind shop windows.

 

 

   
