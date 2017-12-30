Syrian army soldiers, allies inflict heavy losses on Fateh al-Sham terrorists in Hama

Syrian government forces, supported by allied fighters from popular defense groups, have carried out fresh operations against terrorists from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri group, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, in the country’s western-central province of Hama, inflicting substantial losses on them.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency, SANA, on Saturday that Syrian troops and their allies had regained full control over the villages of Atshan, al-Hamdaniah, al-Saloumiyeh, Abu Omar and al-Nasseriyeh in the northeastern part of the province.

The source added that army units had established control over Za’tar, Maraq and Jadduah hills, killing and injuring scores of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists. Considerable amounts of munitions and weapons belonging to the extremists were destroyed as well.

Syrian army bomb disposal units have started operations to comb liberated areas and regions of landmines and explosive devices left behind by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists.

The media bureau of Syria’s Operations Command announced in a statement released on December 28 that Syrian army units and their allies had established full control over Abu Dali village in the northwestern province of Idlib following fierce clashes with foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Syrian government troops and allied fighters also engaged Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists in Dajaj village in Ma'arrat al-Nu'man district, killing and injuring scores of the extremists.