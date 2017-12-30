Iranians’ trace discovered in Persian Gulf

Archeological activities on the Gel Pokhti Hill proved the presence of the Iranian people in the pre-historic up to the historic eras in the coastal areas and hinterland of the Persian Gulf.

The Public Relations Office of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) quoted Mehdi Azarian, head of the archeology team, as saying that Gel Pokhti Hill is located in the central part of the city of Tangestan and 1km west of the city of Ahram among the palm groves and arable lands and is distanced 50m from the seasonal river of Bahoosh.



Pointing out that the hill is one of the very important and valuable works in Bushehr Province and the city of Tangestan, he reiterated that in the past the area was severely threatened by such damage as the plowing and leveling operations for palm plantation and parts of it was destroyed.



“Gel Pokhti Hill has a height per 6m and is one of the few hinterland hills of the Persian Gulf which contains works and evidence of the pre-historic and historic eras,” he said



“Determination of the limit and privacy of the Gel Pokhti Hill in the first phase and explorations and studies about it in the second, can lead to positive results on lending further proof to the presence of the Iranian people in the pre-historic up to the historic eras in the coastal and hinterland of the Persian Gulf and can also prevent its further destruction,” he added.



Azarian noted that the Gel Pokhti Hill was registered in the list of the national monuments of the country in the year 1385 (2006-2007) under number 16239.