Iran congratulates Belarus Christians on New Year

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday cabled separate messages to their counterparts in Belarus to congratulate them on the auspicious birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and commencement of the New Year.

In their messages, the senior Iranian officials congratulated Belarus officials and people.



In a message to his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, President Rouhani congratulated him on the occasion and expressed the hope that the upcoming year to be year of spirituality, dignity and welfare as well as free from violence for the world people.



In another message sent by First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri to Belarus Prime Minister Andrey Kabyakau, Jahangiri wished prosperity and happiness for Belarus people and expressed the hope that the New Year would witness expansion of peace and calmness for true followers of divine religions in the world.



In a separate message, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to his Belarus counterpart Sergei Martynov congratulated him on the auspicious occasion, and called the two countries to spare no efforts to help restore peace, calmness and welfare for the entire human community.



'Existing relations between Iran and Belarus is excellent and grounds for expansion of political, economic, industrial and technological know-how are well prepared,' Zarif added.