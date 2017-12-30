20 killed in Saudi airstrike in Yemen’s Hudaydah province

At least 20 people have been killed after warplanes belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition hit a residential locality in Yemen’s western province of Hudaydah.

Yemen's official SABA news agency, citing local sources, reported that Saudi aircraft targeted three civilian vehicles near a restaurant in al-Jarahi district on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, another Saudi airstrike killed at least 10 women in a farm in the Khoukhah district of the province.

The most recent mass casualties from such air raids were caused in the southwestern province of Ta’izz, where Saudi-led airstrikes killed or injured over 120 people in a market on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a campaign against Yemen via the air, land, and sea since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate the former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of the regime in Riyadh, and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering a great deal. Over the past two years, Houthis have been running state affairs and defending Yemeni people against the Saudi aggression.

Latest figures show that the war has so far killed over 13,600 Yemenis and wounded thousands more. The Saudi aggression has also taken a heavy toll on the country's facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.

Certain Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, are key partners to the campaign, which lacks any international mandate and has faced increasing criticism.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed a total embargo on Yemen, causing severe shortages of food and medicine. A recent cholera epidemic has been blamed on those shortages.